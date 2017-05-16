SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: More than 10,000 police officers will take part in securing the two-day visit of US President Donald Trump, expected to take place on May 22-23.

Trump will arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport, whence he will fly by helicopter to Jerusalem and is expected to visit the Old City and Yad Vashem, and sleep in the King David Hotel’s presidential suite. Officers from the full range of regular and special patrol units including undercover units, border police and counterterrorism units will secure the visit, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

The Israel Police are operating in coordination with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Trump’s Secret Service detail for the visit. Police have prepared a contingency plan in case inhospitable weather forces the US president to drive from the airport to the capital. “The second option means hundreds of officers along Route 1,” Rosenfeld said, which would cause lengthy delays for commuters.

Read more here.