Aerosmith to Launch Farewell Tour in Tel Aviv on Wednesday

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and girlfriend Aimee Ann Preston arrived in Israel on Saturday ahead of a concert scheduled to rock Tel Aviv on Wednesday in Hayarkon Park.

Aerosmith’s performance in Israel is the first installment of its farewell “Aero-Vederci Baby!” tour — marking 40 years of the group performing together — and is the second time the legendary Bostonian rock band has played at Hayarkon Park. The previous performance occurred in 1994 as part of the group’s “Get a Grip Tour.”

Concert organizers said more than 45,000 tickets have already been sold for this week’s show. During his stay in Israel, Tyler will visit Jerusalem, Masada and Eilat, Israel’s Channel 2 reported.

