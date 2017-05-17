Bereaved to Trump: Press Abbas to End Payments to Terrorists

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: Ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the Jewish state next week, hundreds of family members of Israeli terror victims have signed a letter to the American leader that urges him to pressure the Palestinian Authority (PA) to stop giving money to terrorists and their families, the Hebrew news site nrg reported on Tuesday.

Before peace talks can be renewed, the letter said, the Palestinians “must demonstrate good faith and show that they are truly willing to change their ways by stopping incitement and halting all payments to terrorists who murdered Israelis.”

Furthermore, the letter’s signatories asked for a meeting with Trump during his time in Israel.

