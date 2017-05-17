Netanyahu: Trump Visit Will ‘Strengthen Our Great Alliance’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed new US Ambassador David Friedman to the Jewish state on Tuesday at a meeting in Jerusalem.

Friedman had arrived in Israel the previous day, pointedly making the Western Wall in the Israeli capital’s Old City his first stop. “It’s a pleasure to see you and to welcome you to Jerusalem, our eternal capital,” Netanyahu said as he greeted Friedman. “I know you went to the Kotel [Western Wall]. It’s deeply appreciated by all our people.”

“There was no other place to go,” Friedman replied. Netanyahu told Friedman he was looking forward to President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to the Jewish state next week, which, in the words of the prime minister, would provide an opportunity to further “strengthen our great alliance.”

