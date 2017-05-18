Displaced Coptic Christians Say Egypt Ignoring Their Plight

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – Amid growing concern regarding the Islamic State terror group’s increased targeting of Christians in Egypt, displaced Coptic Christians in the country’s northern Sinai claim the Egyptian government is neglecting their plight.

Numerous Coptic Christian families from the Sinai region have been displaced and moved into “camps” and “aid buildings,” following several major Islamic State terror attacks against Christians in recent months. The families issued a statement regarding their situation, saying 28 families remain in the camps and are “suffering” because Egyptian officials will not “listen to us,” despite the government’s initial expression of concern for the their wellbeing.

The Christian families also stated they have been confined to the camps for several months without sufficient housing and jobs.

