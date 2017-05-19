U.S. Official: Trump will Decide on Moving Embassy After Israel Trip

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump will decide whether to move the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after visiting the region next week, and based in part on what he learns on the ground, a US official told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

The official spoke on the matter one day after Bloomberg reported that Trump had already decided against the move.

Trump campaigned on a promise to relocate the embassy — a move that would roil the Arab world, but elate the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the conservative American Jewish organizations that have been consulting his White House.

Read more here.