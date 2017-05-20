Palestinian Security Forces Working to Avoid Escalation Ahead of Trump’s Visit

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV – Palestinian security forces are making significant efforts to thwart any escalation in tensions resulting from the ongoing hunger strike of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, as well as attempts by Palestinian groups to incite violence ahead of President Trump’s visit next week, a Palestinian security source has told Breitbart Jerusalem.

The hunger strike began last month in protest of what the prisoners claim are violations of their rights in Israeli jails. Israel says the strike is political and aimed at stoking tensions.

In recent days, a number of clashes have broken out between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers as some Palestinians took to the streets in solidarity with the prisoners on hunger strike. A young Palestinian man was killed during one of the protests.

The source revealed that in recent days Palestinian security forces have noted that a number of Palestinian organizations are trying to inflame the situation ahead of Trump’s visit to the area as well as in support of the hunger strikers.

According to the source, “Hamas, whose prisoners are not part of the prisoners’ strike, wants to portray the Palestinian Authority, the security forces and the efforts they are making in a negative light during the visit. So in Hamas’ mosques and media outlets we are seeing an attempt to incite the area to harm the visit.”

The source said he is aware that elements in Fatah are also trying to use the prisoners’ strike to strengthen their political standing by taking actions to inflame the situation ahead of Trump’s visit.

“We expect to secure a successful visit and all these attempts to sabotage the visit won’t succeed,” said the source. “We won’t put up with any attempt to harm the Palestinian nation’s top interests. Any violence that takes place during the visit will play into the hands of the right in Israel, who will use it to repeat their lies that there’s no Palestinian partner and that the Palestinians are incapable of managing themselves and securing continued calm and security in our territory.”