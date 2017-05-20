Saudi FM: We Are Ready to Work With Trump on Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: Saudi Arabia is confident in US President Donald Trump’s abilities to move the peace process between the Israelis and the Palestinians forward and Riyadh is prepared to help, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir indicated on Saturday evening during a press conference with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Jubeir spoke of the “kingdom’s optimism that President Trump, with a new approach and determination, can bring a conclusion to this long conflict. He certainly has the vision, and we believe he has the strength and the decisiveness. And the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands prepared to work with the United States in order to bring about peace between Israelis and Palestinians and Israelis and Arabs.”

The Saudi FM said he was speaking on behalf of the king following an earlier meeting between the US President and the Saudi monarch.

