Palestinian Factions Demand ‘Day of Rage’ During Trump Trip to Israel

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: Palestinian factions in the West Bank are calling for “A Day of Rage” to coincide with US President Donald Trump’s visit to Bethlehem on Tuesday, where he is expected to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Trump, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for his first international trip since taking office in January, will arrive in Israel on Monday and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu where the two are expected to discuss prospects for peace negotiations and security issues.

One Palestinian organization, called the Islamic and National Forces, initiated the “Rage Day” call in a statement in conjunction with other West Bank factions, saying that they want to send a message to the American president that “the Palestinian people insist on their right to self-determination and national independence with east Jerusalem as its sovereign capital.”

Read more here.