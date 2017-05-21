Tillerson: No Plans Dialogue with Iran but We May Speak ‘At the Right Time’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: WASHINGTON — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signaled on Saturday that a renewal of US-Iranian talks was likely in the future, telling reporters in Riyadh that they would take place when the time was right.

“I’ve never shut off the phone to anyone that wants to talk or have a productive conversation,” he said when asked if he would speak with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in the wake of President Hassan Rouhani’s election. “At this point, I have no plans to call my counterpart in Iran, although in all likelihood, we will talk at the right time.”

Tillerson made his remarks during a joint press conference Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir a few hours after the United States and Saudi Arabia inked an arms deal worth some $110 billion effective immediately, along with other agreements worth $270 billion over the next 10 years.

