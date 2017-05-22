Jerusalem’s Old City on Lockdown During Trump Trip

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Stores were closed, thousands of police were deployed and some residents were to be temporarily evicted from their homes, amid unprecedented security arrangements for US President Donald Trump’s walk through the Old City of Jerusalem on Monday afternoon.

Trump, due to arrive in Israel Monday for a two-day visit, is set to walk some 350 meters from Jaffa Gate to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for a visit at 3:00 p.m. Monday. Stores along his route were closed from Monday morning and police said that some homes would be taken over by police to ensure the president’s security. The police didn’t say how many stores or homes would be affected.

There is no vehicular access to the church, so dignitaries usually travel through New Gate to reach the closest possible point to the site. However, the presidential limousine is too large to negotiate the alleyways of the Old City, so Trump and his retinue will drive into the area through the large Jaffa Gate, and then proceed on foot from there.

Read more here.