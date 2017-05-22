Murderous Hamas Rejects Trump Classifying Them As Terrorists

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ynetnews reports: The Islamist Palestinian group that controls the Gaza Strip on Sunday rejected US President Donald Trump’s linking it to terrorism and said his description of the group showed his “complete bias” towards Israel.

Trump addressed the leaders of 55 Muslim countries in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and said they must take the lead in combating radicalization. “The true toll of ISIS, al-Qaida, Hezbollah, Hamas, and so many others, must be counted not only in the number of dead. It must also be counted in generations of vanished dreams,” the American president said in his speech.

“The statement describing Hamas as a terror group is rejected and is a distortion of our image and shows a complete bias to the Zionist occupation (Israel),” Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said in a statement.

