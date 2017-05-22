PHOTOS: President Trump Welcome Ceremony At Tel Aviv Airport

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump was welcomed to Israel on Monday with at a red carpet ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv featuring a large delegation that included Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah as well as Netanyahu’s cabinet and Knesset Members.

A military band played the U.S. and Israeli national anthems before Trump, Netanyahu and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin walked to a podium to deliver brief remarks.

After the arrival ceremony at Ben Gurion Airport, Trump traveled by helicopter to Jerusalem and for a meeting with Rivlin at the Israeli president’s residence. From there Trump and his delegation will continue to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, one of the holiest sites in Christianity, and stop for a visit to the Western Wall before heading to a private social dinner with Netanyahu.

On Tuesday, Trump’s schedule includes a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem and a wreath laying ceremony at Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. Trump will then give a speech at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem before departing the country for the Vatican.

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.