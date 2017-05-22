Upon Landing in Tel Aviv, Trump to Be Transported by Helicopter for Jerusalem Tour

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: Shortly after landing at Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday and meeting with the prime minister, president and numerous dignitaries, US President Donald Trump will fly via helicopter to Jerusalem’s First Station for a series of meetings and site-seeing in the capital. According to police, a special landing pad has been prepared to receive Marine One for its arrival at approximately 1 p.m.

Ater arriving in the capital, the US president and first lady will be driven to President Reuven Rivlin’s residence before visiting the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, Western Wall, Hadassah University Medical Center in Ein Kerem, and then to the King David Hotel to meet with the prime minister, prior to a 7:15 p.m. dinner at his residence.

Due to heightened security, beginning at 12 p.m. the following routes will be temporarily blocked: Derech Hebron, David Remez, King David, Jabotinsky, Hanasi, Ha’Ari, Azza, Palomar, Hativat Jerusalem, Jaffa Gate, Keren Hayesod, Batei Michseh, Ma’ale HaShalom, Agron, Balfour and Smolenskin.

