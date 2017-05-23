Trump Condemns ‘Evil Losers’ Behind Manchester Concert Massacre

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

JERUSALEM — Speaking at a joint press conference today with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the “evil losers” who carried out last night’s bombing of a pop concert in Manchester in which at least 22 people were murdered.

“I extend my deepest condolences to those terribly injured in this terrorist attack, and to the many killed, and the families, so many families, of the victims,” Trump said. “We stand in absolute solidarity with the people in the United Kingdom. So many young innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life.”

“I won’t call them monsters, because they would like that term,” he continued. “They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on losers, because that’s what they are, they’re losers. and we’ll have more of them, but they’re losers. Just remember that.”

“This is what I’ve spent these last few days talking about during my trip overseas,” Trump said, referring to combatting terrorism. “Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed. We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people.”

“The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever,” Trump added. “This wicked ideology must be obliterated, and I mean completely obliterated, and innocent life must be protected. All civilized nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and in peace.”