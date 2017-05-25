EXCLUSIVE: Islamic State Supporters Vow to Conquer Rome Following Manchester Massacre  

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV — In an encrypted chat, Islamic State sympathizers and militants continue to celebrate Monday night’s deadly massacre at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The jihadists and their supporters vowed to continue the onslaught against the West, including attacks against the U.S., France and Rome.

Breitbart Jerusalem obtained access to correspondence posted in a closed chat group that utilizes the encrypted Telegram messaging service. The chat group serves as an internal Twitter of sorts for IS jihadists and sympathizers, and it has been used in the past to issue IS communications.

This after IS claimed responsibility on Tuesday for the suicide bombing attack that killed 22 people.

A Telegram account using the name “Continuing to Grow,” in reference to IS’s attempted expansion, wrote, “Thank Allah the God of the world who granted the desire of the Mujahedeen and humiliated the infidels. Today we are invading them and not the other way around. This is Allah’s promise to the Mujahedeen on the Earth. With the help of Allah, we will conquer Rome and will we pronounce there the call (to prayer): Allah is great. Western infidel countries will not have the luxury of security, and today Britain was the best proof and what has yet to come will be much harder for the infidels. We will strike them everywhere in the depths of their homes. They won’t know where the blows against them are coming from.”

IS member Omair Alusulawi (from Mosul), wrote, “May Allah bless your jihad, you are the lions of the great Islam. From brave Mosul, the capital of the Caliphate, we strengthen your hands and ask Allah that you will succeed in your work of silencing the foundations of these infidel states and attacking those countries in response to their crimes against our Muslim children and our Muslim women. Allah will bless you when you strike the infidels deep in their lands. Allah received our brother, the attacker as a martyr.”

An IS supporter who uses the account tilted “Grandson of the Caliph” wrote, “The parts of the body (the attacker’s) that flew about in the depths of the infidel countries will be blessed. Blessed is this jihad, blessed is this giving. The attack against the infidels in the heart of their land is proof that this state (the Islamic State) isn’t giving up on revenge.

“What’s expected to come is the flooding of American, Britain, French and infidel Western countries and their allies who’ve abandoned Islam. Sheikh [Abu Muhammad] Adnani, who Allah received as a martyr, promised that the blood of Muslims won’t be the only blood that will spill. We will exact from all those who fight the Muslims, a price for his stupidity and a price for his participation alongside the atheists and American infidels. America, which is at the center of the Muslim’s imminent plans for revenge, our revenge in the heart of America is close, with the help of Allah.”

Adnoni is an IS spokesperson who was assassinated in August.

Abdelrahman Albelgiqi (the Belgian), who writes that he is located in an area under IS control in Syria, wrote, “Blessed thanks and all the best to Allah who made us Mujahedeen in the land of the Caliphs. Allah blessed our Libyan brother who carried out the act in Manchester. The nations of infidels are shaking in fear from the Caliphs’ warriors and the lone wolves. Our enemies in the security forces and armies have increased your blows in the depths of the infidel nations. We are here in the land of the Caliphs, immigrants and locals, worshipping Allah after every suicide attack in the infidel countries that we abandoned and from which we emigrated to Syria out of love for Allah and for the victory of the religion of Allah and for jihad for the sake of Allah. Don’t let up on the infidels and increase your blows.”

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.

Ali Waked is the Arab affairs correspondent for Breitbart Jerusalem.