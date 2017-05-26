Hamas Executes Three Over Assassination of Top Terror Commander

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: The Hamas-controlled Interior Ministry in Gaza on Thursday said it executed the suspected killer of Mazen Fuqaha and his two alleged accomplices.

According to the ministry, the suspected killer and one of the alleged accomplices were hanged and the second alleged accomplice was shot to death.

Grainy images of what a Gaza-based news organization said were the executions were broadcast live on Facebook. The images appeared to be shot from a distant building.

