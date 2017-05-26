Skip to content

Hamas Executes Three Over Assassination of Top Terror Commander

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT: One of four Pakistani men is publicly executed by hanging 02 October 2005 in Kuwait City after being convicted by Kuwaiti authorities of drug trafficking. Mohammad Ahmad Khan, 33, Sayed Shah, 26, Faz Yusef, 32 and Abdulbaseer Ishaq, 50, were hanged inside the interior ministry in Kuwait City before dozens of spectators were allowed into the complex to view their bodies. AFP PHOTO/YASSER AL-ZAYAT (Photo credit should read YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images)
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images

by Breitbart Jerusalem26 May 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: The Hamas-controlled Interior Ministry in Gaza on Thursday said it executed the suspected killer of Mazen Fuqaha and his two alleged accomplices.

According to the ministry, the suspected killer and one of the alleged accomplices were hanged and the second alleged accomplice was shot to death.

Grainy images of what a Gaza-based news organization said were the executions were broadcast live on Facebook. The images appeared to be shot from a distant building.

Read more here.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.