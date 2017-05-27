Islamic State Video Boasts of Weapons Workshops

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV — The Islamic State group has revealed what it claims is its military industry, which it says is supplying weapons to the organization’s fighters on a number of fronts, particularly in Syria and Iraq.

In a 44-minute-long video, the organization revealed what it said was the first suicide plane, used in an attack against Iraqi forces in Mosul. The video showed one man, Abu Hamza Alamriqi, who claimed that IS has developed a special missile used against buildings, personnel and military hardware. According to Alamriqi, the weapon is an improved model of an American missile.

In the video, IS propagandists showed the industrial process from manufacturing to firing on the Iraqi forces and, according to Abu Hamza, the shooting caused heavy casualties on the Iraqi forces.

The video showed a fighter named Abu Jihad Alroussi presenting the manufacturing of ammunition and missiles. Abou Dajana Albelgiqi spoke about the organization’s anti-tank missiles. As he spoke, a video clip purported to show how the organization’s fighters shot down an Iraqi Army helicopter.

Albelgiqi also showed a remote-control device that he claimed enables remote firing of heavy weapons at aircraft and a remote that allows for the planting of explosive devices against Iraqi weapons.

Those in the video who speak Western languages called on supporters in the U.S. and other Western countries to carry out attacks against the countries who participate in the coalition against IS in response to U.S. and coalition attacks against the terrorist organization in areas under its control.

The Palestinian jihadist Abu Baker Almaqdesi, who fought in IS’ ranks, told Breitbart Jerusalem that “the Western fighters in IS are not a new phenomenon, but the effort to recruit fighters from Western countries is expected to continue despite the strong propaganda against the Islamic State and against Islam and despite the tactical retreats of the brothers in Syria and Iraq.”

According to Almaqdesi, “Despite what looks like retreat and the weakening of ISIS, only time and attacks in New York, Paris and London will prove that the Islamic State will not break. Allah promised victory to the few fighters who believe and that’s what will happen with the help of Allah.”