Trump: Netanyahu, Abbas Vowed to ‘Reach For Peace’ – And I Believe Them

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV – President Donald Trump on Saturday said both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas had assured him they were ready to “reach for peace.”

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas “assured me he is willing to reach for peace with Israel in good faith, and I believe he will,” Trump told U.S. troops in Sicily, while summarizing his first state visit overseas as a “home run.”

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured me that he too was ready to reach for peace. He’s a friend of mine and he means it,” Trump said.

“All children from all faiths deserve a future of hope and peace, a future that does honor to God,” he added.

He also said that he and Netanyahu “continued our discussion about fighting terrorism and crushing the organizations and ideologies that drive it.”

He said that recent terror attacks in the UK and Egypt highlighted the urgency for the U.S. to “defeat terrorism and protect civilization.”

“Terrorism is a threat, bad threat to all of humanity,” Trump said. “And together we will overcome this threat. We will win.”

About Israel, Trump gushed that he was “awed by the majesty and beauty of the Holy Land and the faith and reverence of the devoted people who live there.”

On Sunday, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said it had arrested six Palestinian men, including three PA policemen, suspected of seven separate shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers.