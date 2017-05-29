Netanyahu: Trump Understanding of Israel’s Needs but No ‘Blank Check’ from U.S.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday cautioned that although the current US administration is very understanding of Israel’s needs, the country doesn’t have a “blank check” to do as it wishes concerning the Palestinians.

Speaking at his Likud faction weekly meeting, Netanyahu stressed that US President Donald Trump is set on seeing peace between Israel and the Palestinians and hinted that the American leader expects the Jewish state to be accommodating. “I want to tell you, we don’t have a blank check on the political level,” Netanyahu reportedly told Likud lawmakers at a closed-door meeting in the Knesset in Jerusalem.

“We are a sovereign country, we can decide on many things and declare many things, but as far as the consent of the Americans goes I would not go that far,” multiple Hebrew media outlets quoted Netanyahu as saying.

Read more here.