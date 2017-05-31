Terror Suspect Wanted to Join Islamic State, Gun Down ‘Jewish Football Fans’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Somalia-born man has appeared in court accused of plotting to obtain automatic weapons and kill Jews in Stamford Hill, North London.

Aweys Faqey, 37 was charged under the Terrorism Act following his arrest last week. Dutch national Mr. Faqey was detained at Stansted Airport as he was readying to board a flight to Istanbul, Turkey. Mr. Faqey had four mobile phones and £841 in foreign currency in his possession.

The court was told that Mr. Faqey was interviewed for five days by counterterrorism police before his court date, but replied “No comment” to all questions.

Thomas Halpin for the prosecution told the court: “The investigation came alive during the search of a laptop in another terrorist investigation and the communication between the defendant and Abdirahman Hassan transpired.

“He is a Kenyan man who is currently in custody in Kenya awaiting trial for terrorist offences. In essence the communication between both men was that the defendant expressed a desire to go to Syria and fight jihad.”

The court heard extracts from alleged online chat logs, which claim Mr. Faqey wanted to obtain automatic weapons and commit a terrorist attack on Jewish people in north London.

One message allegedly said: “It could have been better if AK47, M16 and BKM can be found. They could have been taken to Stamford Hill and people leave from the game.

“On Saturday a lot of Jews gather over there. It is an area of the UK where they are a majority, it’s full of people.”

Mr. Faqey has a wife and five children in the Netherlands and another wife and child in Kenya. He has resided in the UK since 2013.

Scotland Yard said his arrest had no connection to the Manchester attack.

Mr. Faqey was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on June 9.