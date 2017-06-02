Skip to content

Build That Wall: Turkey’s Plan to Seal Borders with Iraq, Iran

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 22: Turkish security forces patrol with an armored vehicle as 35 kilometres long, 3 metres high and 7 tones weighted concrete wall, builded in order to prevent illegal border crossing and smuggling, is seen on the Turkey - Syria border, in Hatay, Turkey on February 22, 2016. The border is guarded 24 hours a day with armored vehicles and work has begun to extend 'concrete block' to 72 kilometres by April. (Photo by Cem Genco/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
2 Jun 2017

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country plans to build walls along its borders with Iraq and Iran, similar to the one currently being erected along the frontier with Syria.

Erdogan said Thursday that Turkey has so far completed the construction of a 650-kilometer (403-mile) stretch of the wall along the 911-kilometer border with Syria.

Turkey began building the wall in 2014 to boost its security by preventing infiltrations of Kurdish militants and Islamic State group fighters as well as refugees from Syria.

Erdogan said Turkey aims to build along its entire border with Syria.

He added: “We’ll do the same along the Iraqi border and in appropriate places along the Iranian border.”


