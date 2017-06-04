Aussie Imam: ‘Unchecked Multiculturalism to Blame’ for London Terrorist Attacks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The London terrorist attacks that killed seven people and injured another 48 should be blamed on “unchecked multiculturalism” according to an Australian Muslim sheikh.

Adelaide Shia imam Sheikh Mohammad Tawhidi took to Twitter following the United Kingdom’s third jihadist attack in 10 weeks and made his claim about the reasons for the latest terrorist carnage.

“Terrorism in the UK is growing week after week. Having extremists within our societies is not multiculturalism, it’s suicide,” he tweeted to his 34,200 followers on Sunday.

Terrorism in the UK is growing week after week. Having extremists within our societies is not multiculturalism, it’s suicide. — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) June 4, 2017

The 34-year-od Iranian-born religious leader moved to Australia from Iraq aged 12. He told Daily Mail Australia “unmonitored multiculturalism is to blame” for the bloody overnight assault by jihadists shouting, “This is for Allah”.

“We need to make sure that those coming into the West really want to be part of the West,” he said.

Sheikh Tawhidi supports a temporary ban on Muslims traveling from the Middle East and believes jihadists had a history of attending mosques that promoted hardline sharia law derived from the Koran.

“The majority of mosques advocate for sharia law without removing the violent parts,” he said, adding the imam who preached to the three London terrorists needs to be held responsible.

As for the causes of the increasing number of radical Islamist terrorist attacks both in the UK and across Europe, Tawhidi cited ideology not unemployment.

“The Left wants us to believe that terrorism is the result of unemployment,” he said. “Since when did humans blow themselves up for not having a job?”