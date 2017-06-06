Israeli Ambassador to U.S.: Give Trump Times to Address Iran Threat

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: WASHINGTON – Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer said that those criticizing President Donald Trump’s lack of action on his campaign promise to “rip up” the Iran deal should be patient as the administration is working through how to address the deal’s flaws.

Speaking at the American Jewish Committee’s Global Forum in Washington on Monday, Dermer specifically singled out the administration’s acknowledgment of the “fatal” flaw of the deal’s sunset clause, the agreement that allows Iran to grow its nuclear infrastructure to industrial scale in the future.

“If those restrictions didn’t have an expiration date then we could have a debate,” he said. “The view of the new administration is that this deal is not in the interest of the US. I think you can expect a very real pushback [against Iran]. They have to be smart about it and get their ducks lined in a row. So I’m not surprised they didn’t rip up the deal. I think you’ll see this play out over the next couple of years.”

