Iran Claims Saudis Behind Twin Terrorist Attacks Despite Islamic State Claiming Credit

Ynetnews reports: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say Saudi Arabia was behind twin attacks in Tehran on Wednesday that killed at least 12 people and injured 43, a statement published by the Guards said.

“This terrorist attack happened only a week after the meeting between the US President (Donald Trump—ed) and the (Saudi) backward leaders who support terrorists. The fact that Islamic State (another name for ISIS) has claimed responsibility proves that they were involved in the brutal attack,” said the statement, published by Iranian media.

The attacks were the first claimed by ISIS, the hardline Sunni Muslim militant group, and released a video purporting to show gunmen inside the parliament building and one body, apparently dead, on the floor. The deputy head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards promised retaliation on ISIS and its allies. “Let there be no doubt that we will take revenge for today’s attacks in Tehran, on terrorists, their affiliates and their supporters,” Brigadier General Hossein Salami was quoted as saying by state media.

