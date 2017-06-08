London Man Arrested After Shouting ‘Allah, Allah’ and ‘I’m Going to Kill You All’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A man has been arrested after roaming the streets of Stamford Hill in north London while shouting “Allah, Allah” and “I’m Going to Kill You All” at passers-by. He was sectioned under the Mental Health Act after being questioned by police.

Officers were called to the scene in Lealand Road, Stamford Hill, early Wednesday morning.

Volunteers with the North East London Shomrim, a Jewish neighbourhood watch organisation, raised the alarm: ‘Shomrim followed a man in Stamford Hill shouting “Allah, Allah” and “I’m going to kill you all” their Tweet said.

#Shomrim followed a man in #StamfordHill shouting “Allah, Allah” and “I’m going to kill you all”. Male sectioned by @MPSHackney pic.twitter.com/PPIUPTzPgF — Shomrim N.E. London (@Shomrim) June 8, 2017

This is not the first arrest in Stamford Hill involving threats against nearby residents.

As Breitbart London reported last month, a knife-wielding 61-year-old man was arrested there after apparently threatening Jewish locals.

Reports suggested the man had been deliberately targeting Jews, although there were no injuries. There were a number of road closures as the police brought the situation to a close. It is reported the police operation in the area lasted up to an hour, and the man was arrested at a nearby address.