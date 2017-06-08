Saudis to Qatar: Stop Supporting Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir called on Qatar to end its support for Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood amid a deepening rift between the Arab Gulf states.

“We have decided to take steps to make it clear that enough is enough,” Jubeir told reporters in Paris. “No one wants to hurt Qatar, but it must decide whether it is going in one direction or the other, and I hope that the cost of the economic damage that will be caused to Qatar will convince it to go in the right direction and stop supporting organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.”

Judeir’s comments come as tension heightens between Qatar and Arab states, including Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. The Arab countries all severed diplomatic and commercial ties with Qatar Monday, citing its support for terrorism.

Read more here.