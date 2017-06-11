Amazon Selling ‘Free Palestine’ Shirts After Sears, Walmart Stop Selling Them

Online retailer Amazon is still selling shirts as well as other items of clothing that say “Free Palestine” after Sears and Walmart have removed them from their stores.

Amazon is selling the items, including hats, shirts, and pins featuring clenched fists and the Palestinian flag, via third-party sellers, the Times of Israel reported.

Most of the “Free Palestine” items in Amazon’s marketplace have been getting one-star ratings from consumers unhappy with how Amazon is willing to host a third-party retailer that sells anti-Israel propaganda.

“Why would you sell “free Palestine” merchandise? it presupposes the nonexistence of Israel and ultimately the nialiation of the Jewish nation,” one user wrote in a review of a “Free Palestine! Save Gaza T-Shirt.”

“It’s a shame that Amazon sells such offensive and terror supporting shirts!” another user wrote in a review of the same product.

Sears released a statement Wednesday saying that they removed their “Free Palestine” shirts from its online marketplace.

Spreadshirt Collection, the custom-design t-shirt company that sold the items, featured merchandise ranging from tank tops to t-shirts that had pro-Palestinian messages.

The clothing was sold through the Sears Marketplace, which allows third-party sellers to market their items on Sears websites.

Walmart also sold the shirts but stopped selling them as of Wednesday.

Amazon has also been criticized for selling books that deny the Holocaust in the U.S. and the U.K. after they removed the books from countries where denying the Holocaust is illegal.