The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – May 2017 set a monthly record for the number of tourists arriving in Israel. Since the start of 2017, tourism has infused $2.18 billion into the Israeli economy, according to figures published Thursday by Israel’s Tourism Ministry. The month of May saw 347,000 tourists enter Israel, an increase of 16.7 percent from May 2016.

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin attributed the tourism boom to the Israeli government’s marketing efforts.

“It’s not a coincidence; it’s a clear policy,” he said. “The positive trend that has continued for over six months is making a tremendous contribution to Israeli employment and the economy, and I’m convinced that if we work correctly, we’ll see this trend continue into the coming months.”

