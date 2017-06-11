Report: Palestinian Delegation to Meet Trump Officials in DC This Month

The Jerusalem Post reports: A delegation of five Palestinian officials is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington, D.C. later this or next month to discuss reviving the peace process, a senior Fatah official said on Sunday.

“We have ongoing contacts with the administration and expect the delegation will go to America after the holiday,” Azzam al-Ahmad, a Fatah Central Committee member, said in a telephone interview, referring to the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr that follows Ramadan, which will most likely fall on June 26 or June 27.

According to the senior Fatah official, Trump asked Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during his visit to Bethlehem on May 23 to dispatch a delegation of five Palestinian officials to the American capital to continue talks about renewing the peace process.

Ahmad added that the delegation has not been finalized, but will likely include Palestinian officials, who accompanied Abbas during his visit to the White House on May 3.

Read more here.