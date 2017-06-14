A film which “proves” endemic anti-Semitism among Europe’s growing Muslim community has finally been aired, just days after its release was cancelled by Arte, the Franco-German television network that commissioned it.

The documentary was uploaded to the German newspaper Bild‘s website on Tuesday with the banner headline “Jew-Hatred: Bild Shows the Documentary Which Arte Won’t.” It then continued: “The TV documentary proves the hatred of Jews in Europe, some of which have only two words: disgusting and embarrassing.”

As Breitbart Jerusalem reported, the commissioning editors at Arte were accused of censorship after shelving the investigative piece about European Jews facing persecution by Muslim migrants. Arte defended the decision by saying it was not “balanced” and the topic was really “very sensitive”.

Chosen and Excluded — The Hate for Jews in Europe highlights anti-Semitism on the continent and depicts the violence Jews experience from Muslim communities in cities such as Paris.

Filming took place in France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, and the Palestinian territories. It was hailed by German historian Michael Woffsohn as “the best, most intelligent and [most] historically profound film on this subject, which is sadly extremely topical”.

Bild backed its judgement to show the film by citing the importance of a vigorous debate on the “staggering” amount of Muslim anti-Semitism in the country. It said:

“Germany is certainly not the country in which antisemitic prejudices should be glossed over, concealed, overthrown. Our historical responsibility obliges us to resolutely counter the inadequacies that this documentation proves. We all need to know what we are dealing with… The fight against anti-Semitism is an overwhelming interest in Germany.”

Anti-Semitism is on the rise from Muslim migrant communities in Europe, notably in Germany which took in over a million migrants from the Middle East and Africa during the migrant crisis. Terror attacks which specifically target Jewish communities are rising, while the continent has seen large numbers of European Jewry making Aliyah (returning to Israel).

In 2016, 5,000 Jews left France; adding to the record the 7,900 who left in 2015 and 7,231 in 2014, in total, 40,000 French Jews have emigrated since 2006.