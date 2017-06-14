WATCH: Palestinian Authority TV Visits Home Of Jailed Terrorist Murderer of 14 and Recipient of $150K In Rewards

JERUSALEM– The Palestinian Authority’s official television network broadcast a special edition of a show from the home of an imprisoned terrorist responsible for least five attacks that killed 14 Israelis, including a baby, and praised him for bringing “pride and honor” to the Palestinian people.

The terrorist, Nasser Awais, has thus far received 558,200 shekels ($147,000) in monthly salaries as mandated by PA law, Israeli monitoring group Palestinian Media Watch reported.

Awais began his terror spree during the Second Intifada in 2002 when he masterminded a shooting attack at a Bar Mitzvah celebration in Hadera, killing six. He then planned at least five attacks over the course of that year in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Netanya and at a border post, claiming a further eight lives. A baby died during one particularly brutal grenade attack in the coastal city of Netanya.

The PA TV show, which airs under the misnomer Giants of Endurance, was filmed in Awais’ home. The host described it as “the house of pride, honor, and struggle that heroic prisoner Nasser Awais represents, whom we salute on behalf of every member of the Palestinian people.”

“Nasser Awais has left behind a name and a legacy that cannot disappear. Nasser Awais, who everyone knows what he did for the homeland and so that we will live in freedom and dignity. He gave his freedom so that we would all live in freedom and dignity. All the glory is yours, my brother Nasser Awais,” the host added.

In April, Breitbart Jerusalem reported that PA TV visited the home of another imprisoned terrorist, As’ad Zor’ab, who murdered his Israeli employer in 2002. The TV host referred to him as a “hero” and a “source of pride for Palestine.”

Every week on PA television, several shows honor “heroes” responsible for the murder of Israelis by inviting their relatives to be in-studio guests or visiting them in their homes to speak about their murderous loved ones.

In 2013, PA TV visited a similar birthday party honoring Abbas Al-Sayid, a terrorist who is serving 35 life sentences for planning two suicide bombings. The first, in 2001, claimed the lives of 30 Israelis and wounded a further 100. The second occurred during a Passover seder in 2002 at the Park Hotel in Netanya and was one of the worst attacks of the Second Intifada, claiming the lives of 30 people.