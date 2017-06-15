Anger Erupts on Social Media After Egypt Approves Transfer of Islands to Saudi Control

TEL AVIV — The Egyptian parliament on Wednesday approved the transfer of the islands Tiran and Sanafir to Saudi control, prompting some in Egypt to respond with anger.

Social media users who oppose Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi used the vote in parliament to criticize the president and his regime by accusing him of selling off Egyptian assets on the cheap.

Wael Kandil wrote on Twitter, “Anyone who thinks that the plenary parliament ‘in the Sissi-adic kingdom’ will vote against giving Tiran and Sanafir to Saudi Arabia is either stupid or a crook.”

كل من كان يتوقع من برلمان"المملكة السيسودية"شيئاً آخر غير تسليم تيران وصنافير للسعودية، إما مهرج أو دجال. — wael kandil (@waiel65) June 13, 2017

Aya Khamis attacked the Egyptian president, writing, “It’s a good thing Egypt is his father’s farm, so it gives up its land, may God take revenge on you and humiliate you.”

ماهي عزبة ابوه

عشان كده بيتتازل عن الاراضي اللي فيها

ربنا يبنقم منك ويذلك يارب#تيران_وصنافير_مصرية — Aya Khamis••♡ (@AyaKham09677714) June 13, 2017

Another social media user referred to the testimony given by military leaders before the parliamentary committee who said that the islands are not Egyptian and the army never fought on them. The user wrote, “I ask that everyone who sees an army officer in the street spit in his face and yell ‘you are the ones selling the land.'”

ياريت أي واحد يقابلة ظابط جيش في الطريق يتف في وشه

ويقول بياعين الأرض أهم 👈👈#تيران_وصنافير_مصرية #رغم_انف_السيسي_و_سلمان — بلاد الظلم أوطاني !! (@Ramadan_Alsokry) June 13, 2017

Emad Gad wrote, “Do you imagine that the people stand against the parliament and against the government from a commitment to their land and a refusal to give it up? How will we tell this to our children?”

أنت متخيل اننا فى زمن فيه الشعب واقف ضد حكومته وبرلمانه ومتمسك بأرضه ورافض التفريط فيها !!

حنحكيها لولادنا ازاى بجد؟#تيران_وصنافير_مصرية — Emad Gad (@EmadDedo) June 12, 2017

Another social media user named Khaled Swida wrote, “Sissi really is a traitor. For this, he not only needs to go, he needs to be tried in court.”

ناس متأسسه على الخيانه لا يهزها ارض ولا يلزمها عرض

#السيسي_خاين_فعلا #تيران_وصنافير_مصريه #انزل_دافع_عن_ارضك — خالد سويده (@KhaledSwida) June 13, 2017

One Twitter user wrote, “An army representative said during a debate: Not a single drop of blood was dropped in Tiran and Sanafir. I wish your blood would be spilled as if it was a river. Traitors!”

ممثل القوات المسلحة أمام البرلمان: مفيش نقطة دم واحده سالت علي "تيران وصنافير"

إلاهى يسيل دمكم أنهار يا خونة#انزل_دافع_عن_ارضك#تيم_بيان — #تيم_بيان (@Team_Bayan) June 13, 2017

Ahmed Said criticized the army representatives for their position and wrote, “The payment (to military personnel) for selling Tiran and Sanafir is being performed. Sissi’s parliament approved a pay raise of 15% for military personnel.”