Jordanian Movie Theater Apologizes for Screening Wonder Woman Starring Israeli Actress

The Times of Israel reports: A popular movie theater in Jordan’s capital, Amman, apologized Wednesday for screening Wonder Woman and pulled additional showings of the superhero movie because it stars Israeli Gal Gadot.

Jordan had been considering banning the film outright, but a report in the Al Bawaba News on Sunday said the country’s Communications Commission ultimately decided not to, due to a lack of a legal precedent on the issue. Last week, both Lebanon and Tunisia banned Wonder Woman over Gadot’s role. Lebanon is officially at war with Israel and bans Israeli products.

Though Jordan signed a peace agreement with Israel in 1994, a campaign against normalizing ties with Israel called for an official boycott of the American movie.

