Netanyahu Praises Switzerland, Netherlands for Cutting Funds to Anti-Israel NGOs Inciting Violence

The Algemeiner reports: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded the leaders of Switzerland and the Netherlands on Wednesday following their decisions to halt funding for Palestinian NGOs involved in incitement.

“I welcome the Swiss parliament’s decision to require the Swiss government not to finance NGOs that foster hate, racism, anti-Semitism and incitement,” Netanyahu said before flying to Thessaloniki for an annual summit of Greek, Cypriot and Israeli leaders.

On Tuesday, the Swiss Council of States voted by a 111-78 majority to take measures that would prevent funding for NGOs “involved in racist, antisemitic or hate incitement actions.” Many of the Palestinian NGOs that have received millions of dollars of Swiss public funds are involved in promoting the BDS campaign against Israel, along with other delegitimization activities.

