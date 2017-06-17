SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Abbas’s Fatah Party Condemns Israel for Killing Three Armed Terrorists in Midst of Attacking Israelis

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
AP/Virginia Mayo

by Breitbart Jerusalem17 Jun 20170

The Times of Israel reports:  Fatah, the political faction of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, condemned Israel for killing three Palestinians who killed Israeli police officer Hadas Malka and injured four others in a stabbing and shooting terror attack in Jerusalem on Friday.

In a statement, Fatah called the deaths of the three assailants, who attacked at two locations near Jerusalem’s Old City, a “war crime.”

… Fatah “condemns the war crime carried out by Israeli occupation forces in Jerusalem against three Palestinian teens,” spokesperson Osama al- Kawasme said in a statement. Fatah added that “the international community’s silence emboldened Israel to further spill the blood of Palestinians.”

Read the full story here.

