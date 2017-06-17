Jerusalem Jihad: Three Palestinians with Guns, Knives Carry Out Terrorist Attack in Israel’s Capital

Haaretz reports: Three Palestinian assailants armed with guns and knives carried out an attack Friday night in Jerusalem that killed one Border Policewoman and left a number of people wounded.

The officer, Hadas Malka, 23, was critically stabbed while attempting to reach for her gun, according to Israel’s Police, and later succumbed to her wounds. All three attackers were shot dead by officers at the scene.

The attack unfolded along Sultan Suleiman Street, near Damascus Gate in the Old City. At one scene, two of the attackers were shot and killed after assaulting police officers with knives and guns. At the other, an attacker was shot dead after stabbing a border policewoman, critically wounding her.

