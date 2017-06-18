Donald Trump Jr. Slams BBC Over ‘Misleading’ Jerusalem Terrorist Attack Headline

TEL AVIV – President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Jr., slammed the BBC for its headline on the Jerusalem terror attack that only mentioned the deaths of three Palestinians and failed to note that they were terrorists who murdered a border policewoman.

“Three Palestinians killed after deadly stabbing in Jerusalem,” read the original BBC tweet on Saturday. It was quickly deleted by the British state broadcaster.

Trump Jr. immediately retorted: “You mean after they stabbed a female Israeli police officer to death… right? This is as close to being misleading as possible.”

You mean after they stabbed a female Israeli police officer to death… right? This is as close to being misleading as possible. https://t.co/EWZPHiRemU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 17, 2017

“Need a new term for this nonsense. Sort of the opposite of victim blaming. How about Culprit Coddling? Maybe Criminal Cozying? Thoughts???,” he tweeted.

Need a new term for this nonsense. Sort of the opposite of victim blaming. How about Culprit Coddling? Maybe Criminal Cozying? Thoughts??? https://t.co/EWZPHiRemU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 17, 2017

On Friday, three Palestinian terrorists armed with an automatic weapon and knives carried out attacks at two locations near the Damascus Gate to Jerusalem’s Old City, wounding four people and killing 23-year-old Hadas Malka.

Malka was part of a group of officers who responded to shots heard in the area of the attack. She was stabbed to death when she arrived. Other officers shot and killed the terrorists.

Critics have in the past slammed the BBC for publishing misleading or erroneous headlines that are reflective of a deep anti-Israel bias.