Donald Trump Jr. Slams BBC Over ‘Misleading’ Jerusalem Terrorist Attack Headline

jerusalem attack
AP/Nasser Shiyoukhi

by Deborah Danan18 Jun 20170

TEL AVIV – President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Jr., slammed the BBC for its headline on the Jerusalem terror attack that only mentioned the deaths of three Palestinians and failed to note that they were terrorists who murdered a border policewoman.  

“Three Palestinians killed after deadly stabbing in Jerusalem,” read the original BBC tweet on Saturday. It was quickly deleted by the British state broadcaster.

Trump Jr. immediately retorted: “You mean after they stabbed a female Israeli police officer to death… right? This is as close to being misleading as possible.”

“Need a new term for this nonsense. Sort of the opposite of victim blaming. How about Culprit Coddling? Maybe Criminal Cozying? Thoughts???,” he tweeted.

On Friday, three Palestinian terrorists armed with an automatic weapon and knives carried out attacks at two locations near the Damascus Gate to Jerusalem’s Old City, wounding four people and killing 23-year-old Hadas Malka.

Malka was part of a group of officers who responded to shots heard in the area of the attack. She was stabbed to death when she arrived. Other officers shot and killed the terrorists.

Border Police officer Hadas Malka, who was killed on June 16, 2017 in a stabbing attack near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem. (Courtesy)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also reportedly lambasted the BBC for its headline and ordered the Foreign Ministry to give the media outlet a dressing down. The Israeli embassy in London said it filed a complaint with the BBC “for the false reports about the attack in Jerusalem and their refusal to use the word terror when it comes to attacks on Israeli citizens,” according to the Ynet news site.

The headline of the article has since been changed to “Israeli policewoman stabbed to death in Jerusalem.”

Critics have in the past slammed the BBC for publishing misleading or erroneous headlines that are reflective of a deep anti-Israel bias.

