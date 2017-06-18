Report: Pitzer College Overturns Boycott Israel Student Resolution

The Algemeiner reports: The Pitzer College board of trustees announced on Friday that, following “careful consideration,” it had decided to “rescind…and declare…to be of no effect” a student government vote held during Passover to add an anti-Israel boycott into its bylaws.

The decision, made public in an email sent to the campus community, overturned the student senate amendment prohibiting the use of Student Activities Funds “to make payments on goods and services from any corporation or organization associated with the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories, as first delineated by the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.” Those companies included Caterpillar, SodaStream, Ahava Dead Sea Laboratories, Hewlett-Packard and Sabra.

As The Algemeiner reported, Jewish students felt “ambushed” by the vote, particularly given the fact that many concerned parties were off campus to observe Passover and Easter.

