The Times of Israel reports: Thousands of people paid their last respects just after midnight Sunday morning to a border guard killed in a Jerusalem terror attack Friday, remembering Staff Sgt. Hadas Malka as a “fighter who loved people.”

Malka was laid to rest in a military cemetery in the southern coastal city of Ashdod in a service attended by friends and family as well as army and police officials, government minister, politicians and others.

advertisement

“You had so many dreams, we wanted to see you beneath the huppah,” Malka’s brother Guy said in a eulogy, according to the Walla news site, referring to a Jewish bridal canopy. “Get up, Hadassi, tell us it’s a dream. A damned terrorist destroyed all our dreams. We’ll never forget you as our hero sister who protected Jerusalem.”

Read more here.