Report: Palestinians Lowball Expectations Ahead of Trump Peace Push

The Jerusalem Post reports: Palestinian officials have cautioned the White House not to rush into direct, indirect or even “proximity” talks without a framework for a peace deal with Israel in mind that will govern where the new effort is going, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

This comes as US President Donald Trump dispatched two of his top aides to Jerusalem and Ramallah this week in an effort to jump start Israeli- Palestinian negotiations – a “top priority” for his administration, one White House official said on Monday.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, and Jason Greenblatt, his lead international negotiator, will meet with leaders from both sides after accompanying Trump on his visit to the region last month. Discussions have been ongoing since that May 22 trip, the official said.

