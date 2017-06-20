Trump Envoy Jason Greenblatt Slams ‘Intolerable’ Violence Following Palestinian Terrorist Attack

The Times of Israel reports: WASHINGTON — One of US President Donald Trump’s envoys charged with spearheading new Israeli-Palestinian peace talks decried the murder of an Israeli border guard in a terror attack outside Jerusalem’s Old City last Friday.

Staff Sgt. Hadas Malka, 23, was stabbed to death by a Palestinian assailant. Four others were injured in the coordinated attack by three West Bank Palestinians, all whom were killed. “She was murdered by terrorists,” Jason Greenblatt wrote on Twitter Monday. “This violence is intolerable!”

Greenblatt’s tweet also included a screen shot of a statement the White House released that said he visited the Malka family earlier in the day to sit shiva with them, a ritual period of Jewish morning for the deceased.

