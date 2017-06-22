Israel Begins Construction of First New Settlement in 25 Years

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that construction of the first new Jewish settlement in the West Bank in 25 years has begun.

In the community of Amichai, 100 new homes will be built for the evicted residents of Amona, a settlement outpost housing 42 families that Israel razed in February due to Palestinian land ownership claims.

“Today, ground works began, as I promised, for the establishment of the new community for the residents of Amona,” Netanyahu tweeted. “After decades, I have the privilege to be the prime minister who is building a new community in Judea and Samaria.”

