Palestinian Authority: Payments to Terrorists a ‘Social Responsibility’

Ynetnews reports: Speaking in the name of Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, PA spokesman Nabil Shaath said the Palestinians have a “social responsibility” to offer monetary payouts to the families of prisoners in Israeli jails because they are “political prisoners,” and that the payouts are the PA’s way of “look(ing) after innocent people affected by the incarceration or killing of their loved ones as a result of the military occupation.”

Israeli victims of Palestinian terror were quick to respond, blasting Shaath for defending payments to terrorists, saying his speech showed the true face of the Palestinian political leadership.

“This is a very important statement,” said Meir Indor, head of the Almagor Terror Victims Association. “As soon as you justify killing innocent people as a reasonable reaction to Israeli policy you de facto justify it. The statement essentially says that ‘as long as we Palestinians feel occupied or treated badly, we have a right to kill.’ In that way, nothing has changed for the Palestinians since the creation of the PA. They still justify terrorism.”

