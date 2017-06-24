Israel Strikes Syrian Positions, Tanks After Mortars Land in Golan Heights

TEL AVIV — In response to at least ten projectiles launched from Syria that landed inside Israeli territory, the Israel Air Force on Saturday carried out retaliatory strikes targeting the positions from which the mortars originated.

“Furthermore, the IAF targeted two tanks belonging to the Syrian regime in the Northern Syrian Golan Heights,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement sent to news media outlets, including Breitbart Jerusalem.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF instructed Israeli civilians to stay away from the border area near Quneitra, the small village near the Golan Height’s border with southern Syria that falls within a zone formerly demilitarized by the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

The IDF believes that the mortar shells that landed in Israel where likely spillover fire launched by groups fighting across the border in Syria.

Local Syrian media reports claimed that two people were killed in Quneitra in the Israeli retaliatory attacks. Those reports could not be immediately verified.

“Due to the unacceptable breach of Israeli sovereignty, an official protest has been filed with UNDOF,” the IDF said on Saturday.

The IDF warned against any “attempt to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel or the security of its residents, and sees the Syrian regime as responsible for what is happening in its territory.”

