WATCH – Israel Releases Video of Retaliatory Airstrikes Targeting Syrian Military

TEL AVIV – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday night released video footage showing the Israel Air Force earlier today carrying out three retaliatory strikes targeting Syrian Army positions inside Syria from which ten mortars were reportedly fired into the Jewish state earlier in the day.

The black and white IDF video shows one strike targeting a heavy machine gun and two strikes against two separate Syrian military tanks taking their positions.

Watch the video here:

The IDF believes the mortar shells that landed in Israel where likely spillover fire launched by groups fighting across the border in Syria, particularly in Quneitra, the small village near the Golan Heights’ border with southern Syria that falls within a zone formerly demilitarized by the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the strikes “once again made our policy clear: We are not willing to accept any spillover or leakage of fire from any front. We will respond with force to any fire on our territory.”

The IDF video contradicts a Syrian military claim carried by Syrian state-run media that the Israeli strikes had targeted “services facilities and residential buildings in the surroundings of al-Baath city in Quenitra.” The Syrian military also claimed that two people died in the Israeli strikes.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF instructed Israeli civilians to stay away from the border area near Quneitra.

“Due to the unacceptable breach of Israeli sovereignty, an official protest has been filed with UNDOF,” the IDF said on Saturday.

The IDF warned against any “attempt to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel or the security of its residents, and sees the Syrian regime as responsible for what is happening in its territory.”

