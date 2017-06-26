IDF Strikes Hamas Targets in Gaza After Terror Rocket Fired Into Israel

TEL AVIV — Israel on Monday night carried out retaliatory strikes against Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip after a projectile was launched into the Jewish state earlier in the day.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) sent the following statement to news agencies, including Breitbart News:

In response to projectile fire that hit near the Sha’ar Hanegev Reigonal Council earlier today, Israeli Air Force (IAF) aircrafts targeted two military infrastructures that belong to the Hamas terror organization. These were in the northern and southern areas of the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said that the rocket from Gaza landed in an open area and no injuries were reported.

After the rocket was launched, an Islamic State-affiliated group, Ahfad al-Sahaba, claimed credit for the terror rocket attack.

Israel routinely holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for any rocket fire from the coastal enclave.

While the IAF operated in Gaza today, the Israeli military has been intently focused on Israel’s northern border with Syria after repeated spillover mortar and bullet rounds from the Syrian civil war landed in Israel’s Golan Heights in recent days.

On Monday, the IDF announced that stray bullet fire hit a United Nations peacekeeping position in the Golan.

On Sunday, for the second straight day, the IAF struck Syrian military targets after spillover fire landed in Israel.

On Saturday night, the IAF carried out three retaliatory strikes targeting Syrian Army positions inside Syria from which ten mortars were reportedly fired into the Jewish state earlier that day.

The IDF believes much of the fire originated with fighting across the border in Syria, particularly in Quneitra, the small village near the Golan Heights’ border with southern Syria that falls within a zone formerly demilitarized by the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the Israeli strikes “once again made our policy clear: We are not willing to accept any spillover or leakage of fire from any front. We will respond with force to any fire on our territory.”

The IDF has instructed Israeli civilians to stay away from the border area near Quneitra.

