Government Fails Jewish School Over Lack of ‘Correct’ LGBT Teaching

A London Jewish school has been failed three times by government inspectors because it fell short of requirements set out in the Equalities Act to teach LGBT principles in general and homosexuality/gender reassignment issues in particular.

The Vizhnitz girls’ school in north London caters to 212 students and has been visited by the UK’s Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted) to determine if it taught LGBT issues such as “sexual orientation. ” Because it had not, it was gauged to have declined giving its pupils who are aged up to eight years old, a “full understanding of fundamental British values” and therefore the school is in breach of equality laws, according to the Daily Telegraph.

“This restricts pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development and does not promote equality of opportunity in ways that take account of differing lifestyles,” the Ofsted inspectors reported, pointing out that the students are being “shielded from learning about certain differences between people, such as sexual orientation.” As a result, “pupils have a limited understanding of the different lifestyles and partnerships that individuals may choose in present-day society.”

At the same time, the inspectors also noted that “the school’s culture is, however, clearly focused on teaching pupils to respect everybody, regardless of beliefs and lifestyle.”

Schools that do not come up to Ofsted’s requirements must improve or face closure.

David Kurten AM, the UKIP Education spokesman, said the state should not be forcing its own ideology on children at the very youngest ages.

“Primary school children are far too young to be exposed to ideas such as the details of non-reproductive sexual acts and gender fluidity. Children deserve a childhood and the guise of ‘inclusion’ and ‘anti-bullying’ is being used to expose them to damaging ideas far too early, and to undermine and close down faith schools in favour of secularism.

“Yet secularism is not a neutral blank canvas of a worldview. Humanist and secularist groups have actively campaigned against faith schools for over a century. 99% of faith schools are Christian schools, and have done an excellent job of education children and young people in the UK since Augustine’s time in the 6th Century.

“Ofsted is now part of the red blob which is pushing cultural Marxism.”

Six other religious schools in the UK have also failed the same inspections in recent weeks.