Saudi Airline Denies Pic of Plane Purportedly at Israel’s Airport

The Jerusalem Post reports: Saudi Arabian Airlines has denied the authenticity of a picture circulating on social media of one of its planes parked at Ben Gurion Airport.

The website of Qatar’s al-Jazeera television gave prominent coverage Monday to the denial in an apparent bid to embarrass Saudi Arabia, which is embroiled in a confrontation with Qatar over what Riyadh alleges is Doha’s support for terrorism. It published a picture of a Saudi plane near the control tower labelled Ben-Gurion and alongside it the original picture of an El Al plane that was doctored.

Saudi’s official airlines lands in Ben Gurion airport, Israel to bring mercenaries to Kill Hajis #SaudiMustApologize pic.twitter.com/inDkOTnkwy — Seema (@aliza795) September 13, 2016

The official spokesman of Saudi Arabian Airlines was quoted as saying that there are “parties and knowledgeable elements publishing lies and spreading rumors and inflating facts with the intent of harming Saudi Arabian Airlines as a national Saudi symbol.”

