EXCLUSIVE – Gay Porn Kingpin Compares Anti-Israel ‘Dyke March’ Organizers to Nazis

TEL AVIV — The Chicago Dyke March’s decision to boot three women carrying Jewish pride flags from their event last weekend was “deeply ignorant” and “ridiculous,” Michael Lucas, a gay pornographic film actor and director, told Breitbart Jerusalem in an interview.

Lucas is founder and CEO of Lucas Entertainment, New York’s largest gay adult film company and one of the biggest gay porn production companies in the world.

He compared the Dyke March’s actions to anti-Semitic policies carried out by Nazi Germany.

“One of the first things the Nazis did was claim that Jews were a threat, and exclude them from participating in public events and gatherings,” Lucas stated. “Eventually they required Jews to wear the Star of David on their clothing, the ultimate symbol of the persecution of the Jews.”

“And now these women say the Star of David is a ‘trigger,’ is threatening to them? These are deeply ignorant people who are turning history on its head.”

Lucas criticized the lack of significant response on the matter from major LGBT organizations. “What happened in Chicago was despicable, and it certainly does not represent the thinking of all LGBT people, who should be outraged by this hateful moment. All gay organizations talk about diversity and inclusion, so where are the condemnations now from those groups?”

“There is no deep thinking among these women of the extreme left, just slogans and gibberish. They are trying to confuse and manipulate LGBT people, and poison their minds against the proud Jews of our community.”

Continued Lucas:

The organizers of the Dyke March are acting very much like Linda Blair in The Exorcist, when the priest sprinkles holy water on her, and she begins screaming, cursing and convulsing. But in this case, the holy water is the Jewish star, which “triggers” their ridiculous response. It is insane.

There is one positive outcome of this shameful incident, and that is the total unmasking of these extreme leftists as anti-Semitic. The anti-Israel crowd first masqueraded as anti-occupation, then anti-Zionist, and now the gloves are off: they are open Jew-haters. We knew that all along, but now it’s crystal clear.

Part of the problem is that organizers of these events are afraid that the ultra-liberal lunatics will get physically violent. I experienced this myself when I was invited to present my documentary Undressing Israel at the University of Chicago (ironically) in 2015, and the organizers capitulated to the fringe, extreme left and cancelled my appearance. It is time to denounce the hateful rhetoric and actions of these people.

This past weekend, three women reportedly carrying Jewish pride flags – LGBT rainbow flags embossed with the Jewish Star of David – were kicked out of the Chicago Dyke March after organizers deemed the symbols offensive. One member of the Dyke March collective explained the flags “made people feel unsafe,” and that the march was known to be “anti-Zionist” and “pro-Palestinian.”

“They were telling me to leave because my flag was a trigger to people that they found offensive,” said Laurel Grauer, one of the women booted from the march. “Prior to this [march] I had never been harassed or asked to leave and I had always carried the flag with me.”

Eleanor Shoshany-Anderson, an Iranian Jew, explained that she attended the march as “a proud Jew in all of my identities.” The Dyke March “is supposed to be intersectional,” she added. “I don’t know why my identity is excluded from that. I felt that, as a Jew, I am not welcome here.”

The Facebook page for Dyke March Chicago explained the women were asked to leave the rally “after they repeatedly expressed support for Zionism during conversations with Chicago Dyke March Collective members.”

“The Chicago Dyke March Collective is explicitly not anti-Semitic, we are anti-Zionist,” continued the march organizers’ statement. “The Chicago Dyke March Collective supports the liberation of Palestine and all oppressed people everywhere.”

Zionism refers to the legitimate national movement of the Jewish people to rebuild a Jewish homeland in the land of Israel.

The Chicago Dyke March Collective defines itself as a “grassroots mobilization and celebration of dyke, queer, bisexual and transgender resilience.”

Continues the group’s mission statement: “Our priority is to ensure a safer space for those who are most marginalized. We welcome and include people of all identities, but not all ideologies. We believe in creating a space free from oppression, and that involves rejecting racist ideologies that support state violence. We welcome the support we have received from Jewish allies and marchers who are as invested in liberation as we are.”

